  IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli ruled out due to back spasm

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli ruled out due to back spasm

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Johannesburg Updated on: January 03, 2022 14:12 IST
Virat Kohli of India during day 1 of the 1st Betway WTC Test match between South Africa and India.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Virat Kohli of India during day 1 of the 1st Betway WTC Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park. (File Photo)

Just before the start of the game, Indian skipper Virat Kohli misses out the second test against South Africa here because of an upper back spasm.

Vice-captain KL Rahul, who will stand in for Kohli in the match, said at the toss that the skipper is expected to be available for the series-finale from January 11.

"Virat is having an upper back spasm. The physios are working on him and hopefully he will recover in time for the next Test," Rahul said at the toss when asked about Kohli's absence from the match.

All-rounder Hanuma Vihari has come in the playing XI to replace Kohli.

Kohli, who has been battling a prolonged lean patch with the willow, will thus not be able to complete his landmark 100th Test in the series' third and final match at Cape Town.

He will also skip the ODI series against the Proteas starting January 19.

(Inputs from PTI)

