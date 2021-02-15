IND vs ENG | Will sleep well through the night: R Ashwin on 5th Test century

Image Source : BCCI Ravichandran Ashwin

It was more of a sigh of relief for Ravichandran Ashwin on day 3 of the ongoing second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Five years since his all-round heroics in North Sound against West Indies, Ashwin scored his fifth Test century, and subsequently became the first Indian player to score a hundred and take five wickets in an innings of a Test for the third time. But more than his personal achievements, it was a job well done for Ashwin after India suffered a collapse on the third morning.

"I will sleep well through the night, that is all that I am thinking. Even after the last Test, we spoke about how we are going to counter Leach and probably bring sweep to the game. Last time I was sweeping, I was 19 years old, I hit a bit of sweep shots well today. I am thankful the plan has paid off. Sort of had a very good day. I can't say it's been happening in the last three days, I have been practicisng with Vikram Rathore (batting coach), I would love to credit him with how my batting has come through over the last four- five matches," said Ashwin at the end of day's play.

Ashwin's 134-ball century en route to his 106 helped India hand England a 482-run target on a tricky Chennai track. The knock also witnessed a 96-un stand for the seventh wicket alongside Virat Kohli who struck 62 off 149 balls.

"I don't know when the next Test is going to be here, but I am pleased. In the past, he's (Ishant) been with me when I got hundreds at home and once Siraj came, I knew how to approach. I was thrilled for his batting and told him to go through the line of the ball. It was amazing to see how excited he was when I got my hundred. I don't know what the team is feeling like but I am sure they are thrilled. I can't thank the crowd enough, they have been very supportive," he added.

Following the batting performance, Indian spinners reduced England to three down for 53 at stumps on the third day, requiring 429 more runs to go 2-0 up in the four-match series.