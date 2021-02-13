IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes exchange words during 2nd Test, umpires intervene - WATCH

Image Source : BCCI Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes

Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes on Saturday exchanged a few words in the closing moments of the day's play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the second Test of the four-match series between India and England.

It was in the penultimate over in the game when Pant refused to take strike following a chirping from the English slip cordon. Then at the end of the over, the camera caught Stokes and Pan having a few exchanges of words before the on-field umpires intervened to complete the final over.

India finished the opening day with 300 runs for the loss of six wickets after opting to bat first on a tricky Chennai track.

The hosts, who are 0-1 down in the contest following their loss at the venue in the opening Test, lost Shubman Gill early before successive strikes from the two English spinners removed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane however offered resistance, sweeping their way through as the pair added a 162-run stand for the fourth wicket, the second-most by an Indian pair at home against England. Rohit scored 161, his seventh Test century and his fourth 150-plus knock while Rahane pulled off a half-century knock.