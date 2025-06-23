IND vs ENG: Rahul, Pant centuries hand England tall task, hosts go unscathed at stumps on Day 4 India put up 364 in the second innings and handed England a challenging target of 371 at Headingley; however, a second innings collapse meant they could not go past 400. England went back unscathed at the end of the stumps on Day 4.

New Delhi:

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's centuries highlighted India's second innings as the visitors handed a challenging target of 371 to England in the first Test at Leeds. The two-ton makers took the visitors to 364; however, another collapse meant they did not get as many as they could probably have. Meanwhile, the hosts went back unscathed for 21 at the end of Day 4.

Pant launches attack, Rahul wears down England

However, Pant launched an all-out attack in the second session, with Rahul also hitting some classy strokes to wear England down. Both players reached their respective centuries as the hosts accumulated 155 runs in the middle session for the loss of only Pant's wicket.

Pant became only the second wicketkeeper batter to slam centuries in both innings of a Test match, while Rahul hit his third Test ton as an opener in England, the most by an Indian player in the country while opening the innings.

More to follow...