IND vs ENG | Prasidh Krishna records best figures by an Indian on ODI debut

Image Source : GETTY Prasidh Krishna

Indian bowler Prasidh Krishna on Tuesday became the first Indian to take four wickets on ODI debut, hence recording the best figures by an Indian debutant in the format. He achieved the feat during the ODI series opener against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

16 bowlers have picked three wickets on ODI debut for India, with off-spinner Noel David previously holding the best-ever record of 3 for 21 against West Indies in 1997. Krishna finished with figures 8.1-1-54-4.

"It didn't start off well, and they came hard at us because we bowled poorly, but we had belief. We picked wickets in a cluster and that helped us a lot. I understood after my third over, I can't bowl full, and then I hit good length areas, and let the ball do the rest. IPL has helped me, but it's important in a 10-over format it's more important to come back. I'd like to be known as a hit-the-deck bowler, and I'm trying to get the length more consistently, and I'm going to go back to the drawing board and improve upon it. I hope I can be the partnership breaker for long, because the team needed it at the time, so I was happy to do it. The talk from the beginning was that if we get one wicket it'll change things around and that's exactly what happened," he said after India's 66-run win in the opener in Pune.