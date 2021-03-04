Image Source : BCCI.TV IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj replaces Jasprit Bumrah; See full playing XI

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has replaced the outgoing Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth and final Test of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England won the toss and opted to bat.

Bumrah was relieved from the squad last week, owing to "personal reasons."

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will continue in their respective positions as opening batsmen for the side, while Cheteshwar Pujara (3rd), Virat Kohli (4th), Ajinkya Rahane (5th) and Rishabh Pant (6th) also remain in their spots among batsmen.

Rohit was one of the stars with the bat for Team India in the previous Test, scoring a half-century in the first innings and remaining unbeaten on 25 in the second to guide the hosts to a 10-wicket win.

India are leading the series 2-1, and a draw would secure the side's path to the final of the World Test Championship. England are already knocked out of the tournament after facing a 10-wicket defeat in the previous Test at the same venue.

New Zealand have already qualified for the titular clash, which will take place at Lord's between June 18-22.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj