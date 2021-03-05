IND vs ENG 4th Test | James Anderson creates history by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane on Day 2

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI James Anderson

James Anderson on Friday became the first English pacer to pluck 900 international wickets as he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane on the second day of the fourth and final Test against India in Ahmedabad. Anderson became the third pacer to breach the 900-wicket mark in international cricket.

Anderson dismissed Rahane for the sixth time in the longest format just before lunch of Day 2. Bowling around off, Anderson shaped it away from Rahane as the ball nicked the bat and flew to Ben Stokes in slips.

Earlier on the opening day, Anderson had also dismissed opener Shubman Gill on a duck. Anderson bowled the first two deliveries going away from Gill before trapping the youngster with an incoming one. By dismissing Gill, Anderson also equalled Australia's Glenn Mcgrath in the list of bowlers who have dismissed most batsmen on a duck.

With 613 wickets in Tests, 269 in ODIs and 18 in T20Is, 38-year-old Anderson is now the sixth bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram to achieve the feat. Anderson also became the sixth bowler to get to 900 international wickets.

Fewest innings to 900 international wickets: