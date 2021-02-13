IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Michael Vaughan calls Chepauk pitch 'beach' after India elect to bat first

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Virat Kohli and Joe Root

Former skipper Michael Vaughan has said that it will be a remarkable victory for England if they manage to win on Chepauk pitch, which he termed 'beach' on Saturday after Joe Root lost the toss ahead of the second Test against India.

"If England wins this week having lost the toss on this beach ... it will be a remarkable Victory ... #INDvENG," tweeted Vaughan.

He also wrote, "I reckon 300 in the 1st innings is the equivalent of 500 last week on this Chennai beach !!!"

Earlier, Vaughan had heaped praise on the England side after their comprehensive win in the first Test. "To hammer India in India is an incredible performance ... 227 run victory ... This team are onto something potentially very special this year," he had said.

India, after electing to bat, lost three wickets before lunch as England spinners weaved their magic on a turning track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rohit Sharma scored a quick-fire half-century but India lost Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli. Olly Stone dismissed Gill (0) in the second over of the day while Moeen Ali and Jack Leach got the better of Kohli (0) and Pujara (21) respectively.

After being jolted with three blows, Rohit stuck in the middle with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane as the duo steadied India's innings before lunch. The hosts registered 106/3 at lunch with Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane currently unbeaten on 80 and 5 respectively.

India have also decided to make three changes to their line-up, bringing in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jasprit Bumrah and giving a chance to Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. While Axar is playing his first Test, Kuldeep is in the Playing XI after over two years. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final on the line, Kohli's men will be eyeing redemption to level the series 1-1 before the action for the third Test shifts to Ahmedabad.