IND vs ENG 2nd ODI pitch report: How surface at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will play?

India defeated England by four wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Star batter Virat Kohli missed out on the match, owing to swollen knee but according to Shubman Gill, he is set to return for the second ODI, set to be played on February 9 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. However, it needs to be seen who he replaces in the playing XI.

After the first ODI, Shreyas Iyer revealed that he was supposed to sit out in the opening ODI, which surprised many former cricketers as they Yashasvi Jaiswal to sit out. How India will shape after Virat’s return and his batting number is something that created enormous buzz on the internet. Iyer, in the meantime, played a terrific knock of 59 runs off 36 deliveries, but yet, his position isn’t fixed.

On the other hand, it needs to be seen if Jofra Archer features in England’s playing XI. His workload management is always a concern and the visitors may refrain from taking any risk ahead of the Champions Trophy. Apart from that, the form of a few key individuals is a matter to worry about. Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone arrived in India with a lot of expectations but they are yet to deliver.

Barabati Stadium pitch report

Cuttack hosted 19 ODI matches, with the last one being in December 2019. It’s generally a high-scoring venue and bowling first will be the ideal thing to do. Dew is likely to play its part in the second half of the game. Also, spinners have done well in the venue and it won’t be surprising if they decide the game.

India registered the highest total at this venue in 2017 when they hit 381 runs against England. They made 366 runs in reply.

Barabati Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 19

Matches Won Batting First - 7

Matches Won Batting Second - 12

Highest Team Innings - 381/6 (India) vs England

Lowest Team Innings - 148/9 (Pakistan) vs England

England's squad:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

India's squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy