IND vs AUS ODI: Playing XIs announced, Ravichandran Ashwin makes comeback

India and Australia have locked horns in the opening game of the three-match ODI series in Mohali. The hosts have won the toss and opted to bowl first given the brilliant record of the venue chasing. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a comeback after 18 long months in the format while Shreyas Iyer has also returned after missing the majority of Asia Cup due to back spasm.

With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav resting, team India included Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami in the playing XI apart from Iyer and Ashwin. Ruturaj Gaikwad has also returned to the playing XI ahead of the Asian Games where he will lead India, albeit in the T20 format.

"Historically a good chasing ground, that’s about it. There are a few boxes that we need to tick and the boxes that we’ve ticked we need to keep doing it better. One more challenge, best team in the world so good to play against them. They are a very competitive team so we’ve enjoyed playing against them. It's always a great challenge," skipper Rahul said at the toss.

As for Australia, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are missing this game while Mitchell Marsh is set to open with David Warner. Moreover, Alex Carey has been rested and Josh Inglis will keep wickets for the visitors.

"Good to be back, it's been a while since I’ve been back here. Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are not quite ready. Would’ve bowled first as well but don’t really mind. It’s nice and sunny out here. Warner and Marsh will open the batting. Smith, Marnus and Inglis to follow," Cummins said.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

