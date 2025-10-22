IND vs AUS 2nd ODI weather report: Will rain spoil Rohit-Kohli's ODI return to Adelaide after 6 years? The first ODI between India and Australia was interrupted by rain on multiple occasions. Rain made an appearance almost 3-4 times during India's innings as it was finally reduced to 26 overs. Will it rain in Adelaide as well on Thursday? Here's the weather report:

Adelaide:

Australia are 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series against India after winning the opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The match was interrupted by rain on multiple occasions, and eventually, it turned out to be a 26-over-per-side contest. The second ODI is scheduled to take place at the Adelaide Oval as the Indian team returns to play at their most favoured venue in ODIs after six years. But will rain spoil the party for the visitors in Adelaide as well?

Interestingly, rain is in the offing early in the morning as dark clouds are likely to hover over Adelaide Oval. There is around a 20% chance of light rain in the city, but things are expected to dramatically clear up by the time the match gets underway around 2 PM local time. However, the temperatures are likely to remain as low as 17-18 Degrees Celsius, and it could be partly sunny at the start of the match.

After the early morning possible rain hurdle, there is no chance of rain at all in Adelaide for the rest of the day and the jam-packed crowd will most likely get to witness 100 overs of action. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to remain in focus after they fail in the opening game and it remains to be seen if the latter lights up the stadium at his favourite venue.

Will India make any changes to their playing XI?

There was enough argument over India's playing XI in the first ODI as the visitors decided to bench Kuldeep Yadav in favor of all-rounders. Harshit Rana also made it to the playing XI, but India lacked a major wicket-taking option in Kuldeep in the series opener. It will be interesting to see if the tourists will include the wrist-spinner at the expense of one of the all-rounders in Adelaide.

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

