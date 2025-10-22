WPL 2026 auction set to take place in Delhi in last week of November The WPL 2026 auction is likely to take place in New Delhi on either November 26 or 27. BCCI has informed all five franchises about the new development. Meanwhile, RTM can be used for the first time this season, with each team allowed to retain upto five players.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction is poised to take place in New Delhi, although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to formally confirm the venue to the franchises. Reports suggest that the teams have been informally notified about the proposed location, with the auction expected to be held between November 26 and 27, narrowing the previously mentioned window of November 26 to 29.

Despite the event being highly anticipated, the auction is projected to conclude within a single day. The league currently features five teams, each allowed a squad size of up to 18 players. This relatively compact setup means that even with around 90 players up for bidding, the process should be swift and efficient.

Notably, significant changes have been introduced in the player retention policy this year. Franchises can now retain up to three capped Indian players, two overseas players, and two uncapped Indian players, but the total number of retained players cannot exceed five. This framework aims to maintain a balance between team continuity and competitive balance, ensuring that franchises can hold onto key performers while making room for emerging talent.

Inclusion of RTM and retention rules

For the first time in WPL history, the Right to Match (RTM) rule will be implemented. This allows teams to match the highest bid on a player they previously released to reclaim them during the auction. However, teams that opt to retain all five players will face a deduction of INR 9.25 crore from their auction purse and will forfeit their ability to use the RTM option.

Retention prices have also been set, with the first retained player valued at INR 3.50 crore, decreasing progressively to INR 50 lakh for the fifth player. This tiered structure will impact how franchises strategise their retention and bidding during the auction.

Mumbai Indians enter the auction as the reigning champions, having secured the WPL title in both 2023 and 2025, defeating Delhi Capitals in the finals on both occasions. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, despite their championship win in 2024, failed to qualify for the Eliminator stage in the two most recent seasons. The upcoming auction is set to shape the next phase of competition as teams look to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2026 season.