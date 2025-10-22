Jofra Archer to miss opening ODI vs New Zealand as England focus on Ashes preparation Jofra Archer will miss England’s opening ODI against New Zealand as part of careful workload management ahead of the Ashes. England’s fast bowlers begin focused conditioning to ensure peak fitness for the upcoming Test series, prioritising long-term preparation over short-term games.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will sit out the opening ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui as the team carefully manages his workload ahead of the upcoming Ashes series. Archer, who recently made a strong comeback to Test cricket following a lengthy injury layoff of over four years, is being rested as part of England’s cautious strategy to keep him fit for the crucial Test matches ahead.

This absence is not due to any fresh injury concerns but rather a planned move to safeguard Archer’s fitness. He had already been rested for the ongoing T20I series against the Black Caps. Meanwhile, Archer, along with fellow pacers Mark Wood and Josh Tongue, will arrive in New Zealand later this week to begin targeted conditioning work, which is aimed at preparing the fast-bowling group for the Perth Test starting in just over a month.

England cautious ahead of Ashes

England’s fast-bowling unit is receiving particular attention as they gear up for the Ashes. Despite criticism about the limited warm-up matches scheduled, with only one practice game against the England Lions before the Ashes, the team is focused on detailed and carefully monitored preparation. From November 2, the fast bowlers, including captain Ben Stokes, will join the England Lions camp a week before the main squad to fine-tune their readiness.

Among the seven fast bowlers named for the Ashes squad, only Archer and Brydon Carse are involved in the ongoing white-ball matches. Meanwhile, Gus Atkinson has been training individually with the squad, with Wood and Tongue set to join soon.

Archer’s absence from the Mount Maunganui ODI also means he will not be playing at the venue where his injury troubles began during a Test match against New Zealand in 2019. That match was notable not only for Archer’s heavy workload but also for the racial abuse he endured from a spectator, who was later banned for two years.