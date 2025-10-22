Lanka Premier League 2025, scheduled to take place in November-December, postponed: Know Reason Sri Lanka Cricket has postponed the 2025 Lanka Premier League to focus on upgrading venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which it will co-host with India. Resources will be directed toward infrastructure improvements across key stadiums.

Colombo:

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially postponed the 2025 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), citing the need to prioritise preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026, which the country will co-host with India. The decision comes as SLC shifts its focus toward ensuring the country’s venues are fully upgraded and ready to meet international standards ahead of the global tournament, scheduled for February–March next year.

Originally set to take place from late November to December 2025, the LPL will now be rescheduled to a later date. In a statement, SLC said the move followed "careful consideration" and was aimed at "preparing well in advance" for the T20 World Cup.

“SLC believes this decision will provide adequate time to work on enhancing and upgrading the ground infrastructure to conduct a successful tournament in the country,” a statement from SLC read.

The ICC has laid out strict requirements for host nations, including ensuring that all stadiums involved are in top condition. As part of its commitment, SLC has launched an extensive infrastructure development programme across its key international venues.

Upgradation in process

Upgrades include major renovations to spectator stands, modernisation of dressing rooms and player training zones, refurbishment of broadcast facilities, and enhanced media infrastructure to support global coverage. The goal is to ensure a seamless experience for both players and fans during the World Cup.

Renovation work is already underway at several key grounds, including the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo. While RPICS has temporarily paused its upgrade schedule to host matches in the ongoing Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, development efforts will resume immediately after the tournament concludes.

SLC said that postponing the LPL will allow for uninterrupted construction timelines and better allocation of resources towards the larger objective of successfully hosting the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, a new window for the LPL will be announced in due course.