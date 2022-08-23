ICC ODI Team Rankings: India retain position, still above Pakistan after recently concluded ODI series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam

ICC released the latest ODI Team Rankings after the recently concluded India vs Zimbabwe ODI Series.

While India successfully registered a clean sweep victory by 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe, Pakistan too won the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands by 3-0.

Team India's position remained at number three on the table and is followed by Pakistan at number four.

Following are the top five teams according to the rankings:

New Zealand is positioned at the top of the list with 2,355 points from 19 matches with a rating of 124, following their 2-1 series win against West Indies. England have retained their second position with 3, 266 points from 27 matches with a rating of 119. India has 111 rating points after their recent series win against Zimbabwe and have maintained their spot with 3,447 points in 31 matches. Pakistan too added points after registering a victory against the Netherlands, they have 2,354 points in 22 matches with a rating of 107 Australia who have a rating of 101 with 2,325 points in 23 matches, will want to overtake Pakistan by winning back-to-back home series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

India now have 111 rating points on the back of the 3-0 series win in Harare.

India's next chance to climb up on the ODI rankings table is when they host South Africa for three ODIs, starting October 6.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will now only play an ODI after the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

A loss against West Indies saw leaders New Zealand's nine-point advantage reduce to five.

They have the opportunity to increase their lead when they face Australia in a three-match series next month. However, a series loss against the Kangaroos could see the Kiwis lose the top spot to England.

