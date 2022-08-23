Legendary Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open, announces change in retirement plans

Follow us on Image Source : SANIA MIRZA/TWITTER Sania Mirza in action during Wimbledon

India's star tennis player Sania Mirza on Tuesday morning revealed that she will miss the US Open 2022. The 35-year-old Mirza announced through social media that she has pulled out of the tournament due to an arm and elbow injury.

Six-time Grand Slam doubles champion posted a message for her fans through an Instagram story.

"I just have some not so great news," Sania wrote on her Instagram story.

"I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn't realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon.

"I will be out for a (few) weeks and have pulled out of US Open."

The US Open qualifier rounds have started today. At the same time, the main round is scheduled to begin on August 29. In such a situation, this is bad news for all tennis fans.

Sania had earlier said that she would take retirement at the end of this year but now she has a change of plans.

"This isn't ideal and it's terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted," Sania expressed.

Former world No. 1 player in women's doubles, Sania Mirza has won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open once each. She has also won the Australian Open, French Open and US Open once each in Mixed Women's Doubles.

She was also a semifinalist at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games losing in the mixed doubles.

Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic lost in the semi-finals of the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon last month. Sania Mirza has been in excellent form ever since she returned to the court from the maternity break.

