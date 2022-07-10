Novak Djokovic scripts history; wins 7th Wimbledon title after beating Nick Kyrgios

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Novak Djokovic celebrates following victory in the Wimbledon final.

Novak Djokovic, like he has many times in the past, scripted history by winning his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam championship as the Serbian defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6.

There were two key moments on Sunday that went Djokovic's way. Firstly Kyrgios began engaging in running monologues, shouting at himself or his entourage (which does not include a full-time coach), finding a reason to disagree with the chair umpire (and earning a warning for cursing) and chucking a water bottle.

In the second set, with Djokovic serving at 5-3, Kyrgios got to love-40 — a trio of break points. But Kyrgios played a couple of casual returns, and Djokovic eventually held. And then, in the third set, with Kyrgios serving at 4-all, 40-love, he again let a seemingly sealed game get away, with Djokovic breaking there.

The 40th-ranked Kyrgios was trying to become the first unseeded men's champion at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Ivanisevic is now Djokovic's coach and was in the Centre Court guest box for the match.

Kyrgios is a 27-year-old from Australia who never had been past the quarterfinals in 29 previous Grand Slam appearances — and last made it even that far 7 1/2 years ago.

In some ways, he stole the show Sunday. He tried shots between his legs. Hit some with his back to the net. Pounded serves at up to 136 mph and produced 30 aces. Used an underarm serve, then faked one later.

A look at Djokovic's journey to the final in Wimbledon 2022:

Novak Djokovic vs Kwon Soon-woo (First Round)

Djokovic won by (6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4) against his Korean competitor after losing the second set.

Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis (Second Round)

Djokovic beat Kokkinakis by (6-1, 6-4, 6-2)

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic (Third Round)

Djokovic registered an easy win by (6-0, 6-3, 6-4) against Kecmanovic.

Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven (Round of 16)

Djokovic won by (6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2) after losing the second set by a close margin.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner (Quarterfinal)

Djokovic lost the initial two sets but bounced back to win the remaning three with (5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2)

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie (Semifinal)

Djokovic lost the first set and looked a bit out of form but made a brilliant comeback and won by (2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4)