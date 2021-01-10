AUS vs IND: ICC launches probe into racial abuses on Indian players during SCG Test

Image Source : AP Mohammed Siraj (right) points at the crowd while complaining to umpire Paul Reiffel of crowd misbehaviour during Australia-India third Test match in Sydney on Sunday.

Following alleged racial abuse allegation on SCG crows, the International Cricket Council has started an investigation into the matter as Indian players earlier filed a complaint during the Australia-India third Test in Sydney.

In the two incidents that occurred during the third and fourth day of the Test, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah complained of being racially abused by a section of the crowd at SCG at the end of third day’s play.

The complaint seemed to have hardly mattered to the Aussie fans as Siraj made similar complaints right before the tea break while running in to the umpire from the fine leg boundary; prompting a brief delay in play.

It is not yet clear what was the slur uttered by the fans at Siraj but cops at the stadium evicted six unnamed people from the SCG soon after.

Soon followed a Cricket Australia pology to India and said anyone found guilty of racist abuse would face a ban.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Cricket Australia's head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll. "If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.

CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday," it added.

"Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."