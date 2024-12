Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed with ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ICC approved the hybrid model for the Men's Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday after both India and Pakistan agreed to play their ICC games at a neutral venue till 2027.

India will play all of their Champions Trophy 2025 games at a neutral venue, ICC confirmed. In return, Pakistan will be playing all their ICC tournament games hosted by India at a neutral venue. To compensate Pakistan, the ICC has awarded full hosting rights to the PCB and also the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup.

More to follow...