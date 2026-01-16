Ian Harvey appointed as Nepal's bowling consultant ahead of T20 World Cup Nepal Cricket recently came forward and announced the appointment of former Australia cricketer Ian Harvey as their new bowling consultant coach ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 that is slated to begin on February 7.

New Delhi:

The T20 World Cup 2026 is right around the corner; the marquee tournament is all set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is slated to begin on February 7. Ahead of the new season, Nepal Cricket came forward and announced that former Australia cricketer Ian Harvey will be joining the side as a bowling consultant coach.

He will be working closely alongside fellow Australian Stuart Law, who is currently the head coach of Nepal. At 53 years old, Harvey comes into the role after having coached Gloucestershire.

It is worth noting that Ian Harvey has previously played for Gloucestershire in his playing days as well. Throughout his career, Harvey played a total of 73 ODIs, picking up 85 wickets to go with 715 runs. He was also part of the Australian side that won the ODI World Cup in 2003.

Furthermore, Harvey has quite the experience of playing in the shortest format of the game as well. With 54 T20s played, Harvey has scored 1,470 runs to his name and has taken 52 wickets to his name as well.

Nepal to take on England in first World Cup game

It is interesting to note that Nepal is placed in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026. The side will be competing alongside the likes of Bangladesh, England, Italy, and the West Indies. With a tough group, Bangladesh could have a tough time in the tournament, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares.

Notably, the T20 World Cup campaign for Bangladesh will kick off with the side taking on England. The two teams will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on February 8. Taking on a tough side in England, Nepal will have quite the assignment laid out for them as the World Cup begins.

