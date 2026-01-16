Bangladesh cricketers call off boycott, BPL expected to resume after delay The Bangladesh cricketers have called off their boycott of the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) after BCB director Nazmul Islam was sacked from the finance committee after his recent comments against the players.

New Delhi:

In a major development, the Bangladesh cricketers have withdrawn their boycott of the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) after the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) and the CWAB (Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh) reportedly resolved the matter at a meeting held late on January 15. The BPL is all set to continue on January 16.

It is worth noting that the players had requested the resignation of BCB director M Nazmul Islam after he went on to call Tamim Iqbal an Indian agent for his comments on the ongoing controversy between India and Bangladesh. He also talked about how not playing in the T20 World Cup would not result in any financial loss for the side. He stated that only the players would face losses from not travelling to India, for which they would not be compensated.

The BCB caved in to the requests and decided to sack Nazmul from the finance committee, saying it was in the organisation’s best interests. “Keeping the greater interest of cricket in mind, we will resume playing tomorrow (on Friday). They (the BCB) have assured us that they will reach out to him (Nazmul) and fulfil our demands as early as possible," CWAB president Mohammad Mithun said in a press conference.

Players demand public apology from Nazmul Islam

While the players welcomed the sacking of Nazmul Islam, they also have demanded a public apology from him for the comments that he made. BCB director Iftekhar came forward to state that Nazmul has been handed a show-cause notice and has been given two days to respond.

“We follow our constitution, and according to it, we have sent him a show cause notice. He has been given 48 hours to respond, which will end at noon on [Saturday]. Then it will go to the disciplinary committee, as per the constitution and the process will continue. We tried to contact him throughout the day. We wanted to bring him here, but we couldn’t reach him," he said.

