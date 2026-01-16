Aman Mokhade equals world record with stellar performance against Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy Star Vidarbha batter Aman Mokhade put in a brilliant performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring a century in the first semi-final. Mokhade equalled a world record after he completed 1000 List A runs.

Bengaluru:

Vidarbha opener Aman Mokhade has been in sensational form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Through his brilliance in the tournament, Mokhade has gone on to equal the record for the quickest to reach 1000 runs in List A cricket.

It is worth noting that Mokhade equalled the record of former South Africa cricketer Graeme Pollock, who also reached the mark in 16 innings. Interestingly, Mokhade is the fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in List A cricket. He broke the records held by Devdutt Padikkal and Abhinav Mukund, who had achieved the milestone in 17 innings.

One of the best performers in the tournament currently, Mokhade is the highest run-getter of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy season, with 781 runs in nine innings at an average of 97.62 with five centuries and a fifty. The five centuries that he has scored are the joint-most for a batter in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well.

Mokhade’s brilliance propels Vidarbha to VHT final

Speaking of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 1st semi-final of the tournament saw Vidarbha taking on Karnataka. The two sides locked horns at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru. The game saw Karnataka coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 280 runs after Karun Nair’s 76-run knock.

Chasing down the target, Aman Mokhade performed exceptionally well. Opening the innings for his side, Mokhade amassed 138 runs in 122 deliveries, with Dhruv Shorey adding 47, alongside Ravikumar Samarth scoring 76* runs in 69 deliveries.

Vidarbha chased down the target in 46.2 overs and registered a comfortable six-wicket victory in the game, moving onto the summit clash of the competition. Where they will take on either Saurashtra or Punjab.

