Ottneil Baartman joins elite company, becomes second ever player to take SA20 hat-trick

Centurion:

Paarl Royals registered a brilliant victory in their clash against Pretoria Capitals in the ongoing SA20 2025-26. The two sides locked horns at the SuperSport Park, Centurion, on January 15, and the game saw Capitals coming into bat first after winning the toss.

Capitals were limited to a score of 127 runs in the first innings, and it was the spell of Ottneil Baartman that helped Royals limit Capitals to a subpar total. Baartman bowled four overs in the game and conceded 16 runs and took five wickets as well.

He also took a hat-trick as well. He dismissed Andre Russell, Lizaad Williams and Lungi Ngidi on the first three balls of the 19th over, becoming only the second player in SA20 history to take a hat-trick. He also became the first player from Paarl Royals to take a fifer in the tournament as well.

Baartman reflected on his performance

It is worth noting that Paarl Royals chased down the target of 128 runs in 15.1 overs, registering a six-wicket win. Baartman was named as the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance in the game with the ball. After the win, he took centre stage to talk about his spell as well.

“Just tried to hit the wicket hard, obviously there was a little bit of bounce, tried to exploit the conditions. Playing cricket for a while now, somebody needs to step up and exactly what happened today. (Raza) is a world-class bowler, cool and calm guy, knows his game. (On hat-trick) I was thinking about it (on both occasions), it's a good bowling surface. There were runs to be had if batter batted seinsibly but if you bowl good length, there were wickets (available),” Baartman said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

