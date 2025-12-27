'I was potentially retiring': England pacer makes stunning claim after helping side to fourth Ashes Test win Star England pacer Josh Tongue gave his take on his performance after he took seven wickets across two innings in the fourth Ashes Test held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which England won by four wickets.

England, after losing three consecutive Test matches in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, finally managed to register a win in the fourth Test. The side took on Australia in the fourth Test of the series at the MCG in Melbourne from December 26, where fans anticipated a neck-to-neck clash, but the game ended within two days.

36 wickets fell across the two days and England managed to register a four-wicket victory in the clash. Throughout the two innings, the performance of Josh Tongue stood out. With five wickets in the first innings and two in the second, Tongue was exceptional for his side.

After the game, Tongue came forward and talked about how close he was to retiring and how he cannot believe what happened in the MCG.

“It's what dreams are made of. Obviously, waking up on Boxing Day, there were a few nerves. But to get a 'fifer' and get my name on the honours board, it's a really special feeling,” Tongue said in the post-match show.

“I'm 100% glad I stuck with the sport. I was in a tough situation with my body and stuff. I was potentially retiring, but I'm glad that I put in the hard work to get myself back playing cricket and now playing for England. It's what I've always wanted to do,” he added.

Stokes hailed Tongue’s performance in the game as well

Furthermore, Ben Stokes, after the game, hailed Tongue’s performance in the game as well. He lauded the star pacer’s wicket-taking ability as well.

“He's just got that natural wicket-taking ability that is so hard to come by. He should be very, very proud of the way that he's operated this game. Bowled some long, big spells, and he's also backed it up,” Stokes said.

