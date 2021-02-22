I was about to take shower when I learnt of my selection, says Suryakumar Yadav

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Suryakumar Yadav.

Following months of intense argument and reasoning, BCCI has finally picked up Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav for the Team India T20 team ahead of the limited-overs series against England at home. The Mumbai batsman was pegged to be picked for the Indian team after an impressive IPL 2020 when he played multiple crucial knocks for the team including a blazing knock in the final against Delhi Capitals.

The 30-year-old right-handed batsman wasn't the only cricketer to earn a maiden call-up as Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and fellow MI team-mate Ishan Kishan also made the cut.

The selection ended a long wait for Suryakumar to the Indian team and the Mumbai Ranji skipper shared how he was almost caught off guard when the news broke of his selection.

" ...I actually came from practice, I was sitting in the room, waiting to go for a shower and that time I got the news, I was very happy. I was just sitting in one place and thinking, there were a lot of butterflies, yes," Suryakumar told Sports Today.

On a further serious note, the 30-year-old cricketer shared how it feels to finally getting so close to the famous blue jersey of the Indian team.

"I am feeling proud that I am going to represent my country in the coming month. I think I went in the flash where everything from where I started cricket, how my parents supported me, everything started playing in my mind when I got the news yesterday," Suryakumar said.