'I cannot do much but...' - PCB's likely chairman Zaka Ashraf unhappy but will honor the Asia Cup commitment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PCB's likely new Chairman Zaka Ashraf

Zaka Ashraf who is likely to become the new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unhappy with the hybrid model that has been approved by Pakistan. He feels that PCB should've negotiated better in order to make sure that the tournament will entirely happen in Pakistan. However, in the latest update, Ashraf has cleared that he will not block the tournament and will honour the commitment.

According to him, being the hosts, Pakistan hosting only four games in the country while Sri Lanka getting to host a large chunk of matches in the Asia Cup isn't good for the country. "In my personal opinion, this whole hybrid model isn't beneficial for Pakistan and I didn't like it. Being a host, Pakistan should have negotiated better to make sure that the entire tournament should have played in Pakistan. Sri Lanka taking the bigger lot of games, leaving Pakistan with only four games, isn't in the best interest of our country.

"But I see the decision has been made, so we have to go with it. I will not block or have any intention not to comply with the decision. I cannot do much about it but to honour the commitment. But going forward, every decision we make will be made for and in the interest of the country," Ashraf said.

Earlier, an ACC official had told PTI that there will be no changes now as the Asian Cricket Council has accepted the hybrid model. The tournament is set to happen from August 31 to September 17. "The Asia Cup model has been accepted by ACC and there would be no change. Ashraf is free to say whatever he wants," an ACC board member said.

Latest Cricket News