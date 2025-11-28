How have Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli performed against South Africa in ODIs? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action on Sunday with the ODI series against South Africa getting underway in Ranchi. Here'ws how the star duo have performed against the Proteas in the 50-over format of the game?

India's star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return to action for the first time since the ODI series against Australia. They signed off from that series with a match-winning partnership that helped India avoid the whitewash in Sydney, and now all eyes are on the superstar players as they play at home for the first time since retiring from Test cricket earlier this year. The first ODI between India and South Africa is scheduled to take place in Ranchi on Sunday (November 30) and ahead of the series opener, let us have a look at how Rohit and Kohli have performed against South Africa in ODIs.

Kohli boasts of a stunning record

Virat Kohli has enjoyed playing against South Africa for more than a decade. He has featured in 31 matches against the Proteas and amassed 1504 runs at an impeccable average of 65.39 with as many as five centuries and eight half-centuries. His best score while facing the South African bowlers is 160* and has also got out for a duck on two occasions.

Kohli's excellent record vs SA

Matches Played Innings Runs Average 100s/50s Ducks 31 29 1504 65.39 5/8 2

Rohit aims to improve his record vs SA

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma will have to be careful as he has struggled against South Africa. In 26 matches, the former India skipper has scored 806 runs at an average of 33.58 with three centuries and two fifties to his credit. Whenever Rohit has spent time in the middle against the Proteas, he has gone big or else he has been dismissed for a low score. The veteran cricketer has also been dismissed for a duck on two occasions so far.

Rohit's record vs SA

Matches Played Innings Runs Average 100s/50s Ducks 26 25 806 33.58 3/2 2

Irrespective of their record against South Africa, both Rohit and Virat will have to perform to the best of their abilities as they are active only in one format now and are possibly eyeing to play the World Cup in 2027. Reportedly, they have also been asked to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is scheduled to get underway on December 24.

