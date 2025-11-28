World champions India women return to action, set to take on Sri Lanka across five T20Is in December The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the schedule for the upcoming five-game T20I series between India women and Sri Lanka. The two sides will take on each other across five matches in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

New Delhi:

The Indian women’s cricket team, after their historic triumph in the Women’s World Cup 2025, is all set to make a return to action as they are slated to take on Sri Lanka across a five-game T20I series. It is worth noting that the side was set to take on Bangladesh across three ODIs and as many T20Is in December. However, due to the rising political tensions between the two countries, the series was scrapped.

With a vacant window in the latter stages of December, the T20I series will be held instead. It will kick off with the first clash on December 21 in Visakhapatnam. The second game will be played on December 23 in Visakhapatnam, with the final three T20Is of the series set to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on December 26, 28, and 30.

With the ODI World Cup secured, India women will have their sights set on the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The Women in Blue faced an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 after facing defeats against Australia and New Zealand.

Ever since that defeat, India women have defeated West Indies (2–1) and England (3–2) in the next two series.

India women will take on Australia and England ahead of T20 World Cup

It is worth noting that before the T20 World Cup in 2026, India women are slated to take on Australia and England as well. The Women in Blue will face Australia in February 2026, whereas the England series will be held in May 2026.

In hopes of fine-tuning their preparation for the T20 World Cup, it could be interesting to see how India fares against such opponents, and many would be looking out for the squad composition as well, which could help India realise their dream of lifting the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: