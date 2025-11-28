'I don't think so': Louis Saha gives his take on Lamine Yamal's potential following dip in form Former striker Louis Saha came forward and talked about the potential that Spanish midfielder Lamine Yamal holds, and explored the possibility of him reaching the levels of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona:

There is no doubt that FC Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal is one of the brightest young talents in world football currently. At just 18 years old, Yamal finished in second place in the Ballon d’Or 2025 rankings, establishing himself as one of the best players in the world.

However, the ongoing 2025/26 season has not reaped the rewards for Barcelona that they would have liked. Lamine Yamal himself has been struggling with injuries as well.

Speaking of his performances, former striker Louis Saha came forward and talked about Yamal’s potential. He opined that Yamal is a brilliant player but does not have what it takes to reach the level of Lionel Messi.

"Could Lamine Yamal one day overtake Messi? It would be good for him, but I don't think so. I doubt that he can achieve that because I see Lamine Yamal’s quality as a player, but I don't see an obsession where you really focus on your football that Cristiano Ronaldo also has,” Saha said in an interview with OLBG.

"These guys are absolutely insanely obsessed. Some distractions are already around Yamal, that's not good. I think you’ll find him dragged away from the game like Neymar, who has, for me, maybe better quality,” he added.

Barcelona take on Alaves next

Speaking of FC Barcelona, the side are all set to take on Alaves in their next clash. The two sides will face off in the La Liga game at Camp Nou on November 29. Currently, Barcelona sit in second place in the La Liga standings with 31 points to their name in 13 matches. They will hope to make quick work of Alaves in their next game and maintain the title race, as they would hope to move past Real Madrid eventually.