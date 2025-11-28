AB de Villiers compares Temba Bavuma to legendary former India skipper after 2-0 series win against India Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers took centre stage and talked about Temba Bavuma's performance for South Africa as their captain, also compared his style of captaincy to that of former India skipper MS Dhoni.

New Delhi:

South Africa scripted history after they defeated team India across the two tests of the recently concluded test series. The two sides locked horns in Kolkata and Guwahati for the matches, and the Proteas completely outplayed team India, clinching the series and etching their names in history.

With the series win secured, many fans came forward and heaped massive praise on South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma. Speaking on the same, former Proteas cricketer AB de Villiers came forward and heaped massive praise on Bavuma after his performance.

"South Africa lost that one Test in Pakistan which I think they should never have lost. But he didn’t play that Test, so he got off. I mean he surprised all of us. I’ve been in connection with my friends for years, for the first few years that he was named captain and I even was hesitant to say you know what I’m very confident about the call. Maybe it comes back to that old phrase, ‘You can’t judge a book by its cover’. He doesn’t look big like Greame Smith with a whole aura walking and that presence where he can be intimidating,” De Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers compared Bavuma to MS Dhoni

Furthermore, the former Proteas batter also revealed that Bavuma is very soft-spoken and went on to compare his style of captaincy to that of former India captain MS Dhoni as well.

"Temba is very, very small. He’s a soft-spoken guy and hardly ever raises his voice. It just shows you the different styles of captaincy can be successful. I think it’s similar for MS Dhoni maybe back in the day also. I hardly everheard his voice. He was quite calm, didn’t speak much but when he did speak, I think people listened to him. I think that might be a similar case with Temba,” he added.

Also Read: