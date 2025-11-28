Virat Kohli visits MS Dhoni's residence in Ranchi ahead of ODI series against South Africa | Watch In a clip that has been making the rounds all over social media, ace India batter Virat Kohli was captured visiting the residence of former skipper MS Dhoni ahead of India's first ODI clash against South Africa.

Ranchi:

The stage is set for India and South Africa to continue their ongoing multi-format series. After the two Test matches, the two sides will take on each other across three ODI matches, with the first ODI slated to be held on November 30. Ahead of the series, it is worth noting that ace batter Virat Kohli is back in India.

The 37-year-old made headlines after he was captured visiting the residence of former India skipper MS Dhoni in Ranchi. In a video making the rounds on social media, Kohli was seen arriving at Dhoni’s residence in Ranchi, where the former skipper hosted him for dinner.

Furthermore, Dhoni was also seen driving Kohli back to his hotel after dinner. Many fans have been waiting in anticipation to witness Kohli back in action as India take on the Proteas in the ODI series next.

India takes on South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi

Speaking of India’s upcoming assignments, the side will be looking to let go of their performances from the Test series and shift focus to the ODIs. The two sides faced off across two Tests before the ODI series, and South Africa managed to register dominant wins across the two matches, clinching the series in a historic moment.

However, with the ODI series, Team India will receive a big boost as both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will make their return to the squad. The veteran batter duo have already retired from T20I and Test cricket and now only represent India in ODIs.

The first ODI of the series against South Africa will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on November 30, and the Men in Blue will hope to improve on their performances and hope for a good showing in the ODIs.

