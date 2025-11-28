Coaches give their take after Alyssa Healy goes unsold in WPL 2026 auction After ace Australia women's wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy went unsold in the WPL (Women's Premier League) auction, the coaches of RCB women and UPW came forward and gave their take on why the star batter was not selected.

New Delhi:

There were several talking points at the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 mega auction, but the biggest one of all was ace Australia wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy going unsold. It is worth noting that Healy was the first drawn name from the eight-player marquee list to start the auction in Delhi but received no bids.

Many fans thought that the sides were holding off on her and wanted to get her in the accelerated round. However, no team put Healy on their wishlist when the time came, and her name never came up again.

After the event, where many were left wondering that despite being a huge name in women’s cricket and garnering several records for Australia women, why Healy was not picked, some of the team coaches took centre stage and gave their take on the same.

"Alyssa Healy going unsold was surprising for different reasons. When you're allowed only four overseas players [in the XI], your options are limited, and many teams prefer allrounders in their set-up. It's a tough situation for someone of her stature,” Abhishek Nayar, head coach of UP Warriorz was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Anya Shrubsole gave her take on the same as well

Furthermore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru women’s head coach Anya Shrubsole came forward and talked about how there was no place for Healy in their top order, as it already consisted of some top players like Georgia Voll and Alyssa Healy.

"We have a very strong top order, and Georgia Voll gives us some offspin as well. With Richa Ghosh [as a wicketkeeper-batter] in the top five, going for Healy didn't make sense for us,” Shrubsole said.

It is worth noting that Healy entered the auction for Rs 50 lakh after she was released by UPW. The side had signed her for Rs 70 lakh for the first two seasons, with an injury keeping her out of the 2025 season.

