Who is the only Indian player from the World Cup-winning squad to go unsold in WPL auction 2026? All five teams built a strong, competitive squad at the mega auction of the Women's Premier League (WPL) today in New Delhi. A total of 67 players were sold but only one Indian player from the squad that won the World Cup earlier this month went unsold. Who is she?

New Delhi:

As many as Rs 40.8 crore were spent at a star-studded mega auction of the Women's Premier League (WPL) today in New Delhi. A total of 67 players were sold as all five franchises managed to build a strong, competitive squad to compete in the next edition of the tournament. However, only one Indian player from the squad that won the ODI World Cup earlier this month, beating South Africa in the final, went unsold in the mega auction.

She is wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, who didn't find any takers at the auction at the base price of Rs 30 lakh. She was part of the World Cup squad that created history at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chetry had played only one game in the mega event, against Bangladesh which was also India's last league stage game of the tournament.

It was also Uma Chetry's ODI debut, and she got her opportunity as regular wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh got injured during the game against New Zealand. The 23-year-old has also played seven T20Is in her career, scoring 37 runs in four innings.

Uma Chetry played for UP Warriorz in WPL

Interestingly, Uma Chetry played for UP Warriorz for a couple of seasons in the WPL. She got only one game in the second season while the keeper played eight matches last season. Overall, she has scored 80 runs in seven innings in her short WPL career. She would be disappointed that she found no takers at the auction.

Moreover, India's opener Pratika Rawal, who got injured during the game against Bangladesh, almost went unsold too before UP Warriorz secured her at the fag end of the mega auction for her base price of Rs 50 lakh. Also, the rest of the World Cup-winning squad members were picked at the auction.