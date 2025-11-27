WPL auction 2026: List of sold and unsold players at the event

Advertisement
The mega auction for the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is currently in progress. Deepti Sharma and Amelia Kerr are among the most expensive players in the event so far while Alyssa Healy is one of the big names to go unsold. Here's the list of sold and unsold players.

Deepti Sharma and Amelia Kerr
Deepti Sharma and Amelia Kerr Image Source : BCCI and PTI
The mega auction for the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is currently in progress and several players have already churned out a massive amount from different teams. Mumbai Indians shelled out Rs 3 crore for Amelia Kerr, while Deepti Sharma surpassed her to become the most expensive player at Rs 3.2 crore, with UP Warriorz securing her back again in the squad. A maximum of 73 slots were available at the start of the event and it remains to be seen if teams will be able to build solid squads for the next edition. Here's the list of sold and unsold players:

Sold players

Sophie Devine - INR 2 cr (GG)

Deepti Sharma - INR 3.2 cr (UPW) - RTM
Amelia Kerr - INR 3 cr (MI)
Renuka Singh Thakur - INR 60 Lakh (GG)
Sophie Ecclestone - INR 85 Lakh (UPW) - RTM
Meg Lanning - INR 1.9 cr (UPW)
Laura Wolvaardt - INR 1.1 cr (DC)
Bharti Fulmali - INR 70 Lakh (GG) - RTM
Phoebe Litchfield - INR 1.2 cr (UPW)
Georgia Voll - INR 60 Lakh (RCB)
Kiran Navgire - INR 60 Lakh (UPW) - RTM
Chinelle Henry - INR 1.3 cr (DC)
Sree Charani - INR 1.3 cr (DC)
Nadine de Klerk - INR 65 Lakh (RCB)
Sneh Rana - INR 50 Lakh (DC)
Radha Yadav - INR 65 Lakh (RCB)
Harleen Deol - INR 50 Lakh (UPW)
Lizelle Lee - INR 30 lakh (DC)

Unsold players

Alyssa Healy
Grace Harris
Sabbineni Meghana
Tazmin Brits
Amy Jones
Izzy Gaze

