How can UP Warriorz play five overseas players in their playing XI in WPL 2026? With the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026 auction concluded, let us have a look at how WPL side UP Warriorz can field five overseas players in their starting XI in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

With the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 mega auction’s conclusion, the five teams are all set for yet another electrifying season of the marquee tournament. The sides will hope for brilliant showings in the upcoming season of the competition, and many could be set upon UP Warriorz.

It is worth noting that UPW came into the mega auction with the biggest purse and made sure to make the most of the funds available to them. The side roped in the likes of Meg Lanning, used the RTM card on Deepti Sharma, and brought in Phoebe Litchfield as well.

With a significantly strong squad, UPW could be going into the WPL 2026 as one of the biggest favourites. Interestingly, with many overseas players in their squad, UP Warriorz could be the only team in the WPL who could field five overseas stars in their starting XI in the tournament. Notably, UPW roped in the USA’s Tara Norris for Rs. 10 lakh. Being from an associate nation, Tara can feature for her side despite there being four overseas players in the starting XI already. According to the rules of the WPL, a team can pick a fifth overseas player only if she is from an associate nation.

How does UP Warriorz squad look like after WPL auction?

UP Warriorz have one of the strongest squads ahead of the WPL 2026; the likes of Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield would provide them with significant firepower in the top order, while Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, and Sophie Ecclestone could heavily bolster the bowling attack.

UPW squad: Meg Lanning (INR 1.90 crore), Phoebe Litchfield (INR 1.20 crore), Kiran Navgire (RTM, INR 60 lakh), Pratika Rawal (INR 50 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (retained, INR 50 lakh), Harleen Deol (INR 50 lakh), Simran Shaikh (INR 10 lakh), Shipra Giri (INR 10 lakh), Deepti Sharma (RTM, INR 3.20 crore), Deandra Dottin (INR 0.80 crore), Chloe Tryon (INR 30 lakh), G Trisha (INR 10 lakh), Suman Meena (INR 10 lakh), Asha Sobhana (INR 1.1 crore), Sophie Ecclestone (RTM, INR 0.85 crore), Shikha Pandey (INR 2.40 crore), Kranti Gaud (RTM, INR 50 lakh), Tara Norris (INR 10 lakh)

