Pat Cummins' return delayed as Australia name squad for second Ashes Test in Brisbane

Cricket Australia came forward and announced their squad for the upcoming second Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series. The side will be taking on England in the second Test of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 4.

Ahead of the clash, the board named an unchanged squad for the second Test. Steve Smith will continue to captain the side in the second Test, as Pat Cummins’ return from injury has been put on ice.

It is worth noting that Cummins missed the first Test of the series as he was recovering from a lumbar bone stress injury in his lower back, and the star pacer has been given an extra two weeks to make a return to full fitness. The skipper is in the final stages of his recovery and will be travelling with the squad to Brisbane.

Usman Khawaja retains his place in the squad

Interestingly, Usman Khawaja has also been named in the squad despite suffering from back spasms, preventing him from batting in the second innings of Perth's series opener.

As for Cummins, the skipper was captured training strongly at the SCG. He was also bowling to Steve Smith for more than an hour with a pink ball, but Australia ultimately decided not to risk their star man for the second Test.

With his return very close, Cummins will be expected to feature for Australia in the third Test of the series. However, with a comfortable win in the first game of the series. Australia will hope for a similar showing in the second game of the series in Brisbane as well.

Australia second Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

