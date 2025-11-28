BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men’s Asia Cup, Ayush Mhatre named captain The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced India's under-19 squad for the upcoming edition of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup. Ayush Mhatre has been named captain of the side, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi included as well.

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently came forward and announced India's U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup. Ace batter Ayush Mhatre has been named as the captain of the side, with the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yuvraj Gohil, and Vedant Trivedi included in the squad as well. Vihaan Malhotra has been named as the vice captain of the side.

It is worth noting that the eight-team tournament will be split into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals of the tournament. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have already confirmed their participation.

Notably, Group A of the competition consists of India and Pakistan, alongside the two teams that will be the winners of Qualifier 1 and 3. On the other hand, Group B consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, with the fourth team being the winner of Qualifier 2.

India’s schedule in the U19 Asia Cup

Speaking of India’s schedule in the upcoming Asia Cup. The tournament is set to be held in Dubai from 12th December. India’s schedule in the competition will see them play their first game on December 12.

They will subsequently play matches after that on December 14 and 16. The first and second semi-finals of the competition will be played on December 19, with the summit clash set for December 21.

India U19 squad for Asia Cup: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Standby Players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, Aditya Rawat

Also Read: