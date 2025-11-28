How has KL Rahul fared as India's captain in ODIs? KL Rahul is set to lead India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, with regular captain and vice-captain, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, not available due to injuries. How has KL Rahul fared as the India captain in the 50-over format? Know details

Ranchi:

KL Rahul is set to lead India for the first time since December 2023 in the 50-over format in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, designated captain and vice-captain, are unavailable due to injuries and that has forced the selectors to bring Rahul back into the leadership role.

This is not the first time that the wicketkeeper-batter has been leading India in ODIs. He has done so in 12 matches so far, with the men in blue winning eight of them while losing four. Interestingly, India have amassed scores of 409 and 399 runs under Rahul's captaincy, against Bangladesh and Australia, respectively.

India's record under KL Rahul in ODIs

Matches Played India Won India Lost NR 12 8 4 -

How has KL Rahul performed as India's captain in ODIs?

Rahul has fared decently so far as India's captain in the 50-over format. He has amassed 302 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.55 with four fifties to his name, but is yet to score a century. Rahul has led India in six ODIs and has won two out of six matches. He made his ODI captaincy debut in January 2022, where India lost all three ODIs, but on the next tour to South Africa in December 2023, India hit back with a 2-1 series win.

Rahul's batting record as captain in ODIs

Matches Played Innings Runs Average 50s/100s 4s/6s 12 10 302 33.55 4/0 24/5

Having already lost the Test series 2-0 at home, the pressure will be on India even in the ODI series that starts from November 30 in Ranchi. The last two ODIs are scheduled to take place on December 3 and 6 in Raipur and Visakhapatnam, respectively.

