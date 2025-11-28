'Excited to represent them again': Deepti Sharma expresses delight at being bought back by UP Warriorz Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma recently came forward and talked about how happy she was to have been bought back by UP Warriorz through the Right to Match card in the WPL (Women's Premier League) mega auction.

New Delhi:

The WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 auction concluded on November 27, and the five sides roped in many big names within their ranks ahead of the fourth edition of the tournament. With the auction concluded, it is safe to say that UP Warriorz had one of the best buys in the event.

Coming in with the biggest purse, the side roped in the likes of Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield and many more. Ace India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, after being released by the side, ended up becoming the costliest buy of the auction as UPW used their right to match card.

Speaking after being bought by UP, Deepti Sharma talked about how delighted she is to have been bought by UPW for another season of the tournament.

“I’m from Uttar Pradesh and have strong ties with UP Warriorz. The management has always been excellent and supportive. The auction was thrilling from the start, and I’m delighted that UP Warriorz bought me back. I’m excited to represent them again,” Deepti Sharma told JioHotstar’s ‘Match Centre Live Auction Special’.

Deepti gave her take on UPW’s squad ahead of the new season

Furthermore, she also talked about the balance in the UPW squad ahead of the new season. She revealed how the atmosphere within the side has been brilliant and how positive she has been feeling with the new signings that UPW has made ahead of the fourth WPL season.

“The atmosphere has been great right from the start. I’m feeling really positive seeing new players from different teams join UP Warriorz. Having played with many of them before creates a comfortable vibe. The management remains incredibly supportive, and as I mentioned earlier, the changes I made to my batting two years ago were transformative for me.”