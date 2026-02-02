How did Tilak Varma perform on his first competitive outing since surgery as T20 World Cup 2026 nears? Tilak Varma is back to competitive cricket as he made a return for India A in the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against the USA. Varma has been out of action since the T20I series against South Africa in December 2025. Here is how he performed on his return.

New Delhi:

Tilak Varma made his return to competitive cricket during the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches. Tilak, who underwent surgery for his testicular torsion, featured in his maiden competitive game since his recovery during India A's practice match against the USA side at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named India A's squad for the warm-up fixtures against the USA and Namibia in the build-up to the tournament, with only Tilak being part of the squad who has also been picked for the T20 World Cup senior squad. The senior team will also feature in a warm-up clash against South Africa A.

Tilak, who came to bat at No.3, made an impressive return to competitive cricket as he scored a strong 38 from 24 balls in the clash against the USA. He looked good and scored his strokes without any discomfort, as it seemed. He hit three fours and a couple of sixes, including one reverse-hit maximum over backward point off left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige.

The Southpaw was dismissed in the 14th over by fast bowler Shubham Ranjane as he looked to pull a short ball but edged it behind to the wicketkeeper and captain Monank Patel.

Jagadeesan slams hundred

While Tilak scored an impressive 38, N Jagadeesan put up a jaw-dropping batting performance as he hit a stellar hundred in the clash. He made 104 from 55 balls with 11 fours and four maximums. India A captain Ayush Badoni also played a strong hand as he made an unbeaten 60 from 26 deliveries with four sixes and six fours. These knocks powered India A to 238/3 in their clash against the USA side.

India A (Batting XI, Fielding XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Priyansh Arya, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ayush Badoni(c), Riyan Parag, Urvil Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Gurjapneet Singh, Manav Suthar

United States of America (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(w/c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh