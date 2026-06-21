How did Ben Stokes perform in County cricket after being dropped from England Test squad?

New Delhi:

Ben Stokes produced a commanding return to form in the County Championship, falling just five runs short of a century after a fluent 95 for Durham against Northamptonshire at Chester-le-Street on Friday. Coming in at a critical moment with Durham under early pressure, the all-rounder injected urgency into the innings and shifted the tempo of the contest.

The hosts had been reduced to 30 for three after a sharp opening spell from Ben Sanderson and Harry Conway, which exposed the top order and put Durham on the back foot. Stokes responded with intent, striking 18 boundaries in a 118-ball innings that blended control with aggression. He quickly settled alongside Will Rhodes and the pair rebuilt Durham’s innings with a 153-run stand for the fourth wicket that stabilised the innings and restored balance after the early collapse.

Notably, the England all-rounder found rhythm early, scoring boundaries through the off side and driving confidently down the ground. A dropped chance on 43 briefly offered Northamptonshire relief, but Stokes continued to build momentum, reaching his half-century from just 51 deliveries.

As the partnership developed, Stokes took greater control of the scoring, including a series of assertive strokes that lifted the scoring rate and pushed Durham back into contention. Rhodes also played a composed supporting role, reaching his own half-century as the stand grew in significance.

Stokes’ dismissal changed momentum

However, the momentum shifted after the interval when Harry Conway broke through, ending Stokes’ innings for 95. He was bowled while attempting to extend his innings towards a century, falling short of what would have been his 24th first-class hundred. His dismissal triggered another setback for Durham, as Rhodes followed soon after for 62, halting the recovery effort built around the pair’s partnership.

Despite Stokes’ efforts, Durham’s position remained fragile, with Northamptonshire’s bowlers continuing to apply pressure through Ben Sanderson, who finished the day with four wickets and key breakthroughs at crucial moments.

Earlier, Durham had posted 450 after adding 62 runs in the morning session, but Stokes’ intervention with the bat ensured they were at least competitive after a difficult start. The day closed with Durham still trailing and work remaining to avoid further damage in the match.

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