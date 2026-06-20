Yashasvi Jaiswal shatters Shikhar Dhawan's India record after slamming century on ODI return

New Delhi:

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a stellar hundred in the third and final ODI of the series against Afghanistan as he shattered a major Shikhar Dhawan record on his return to the format. Jaiswal turned the heads with a scintillating hundred against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which might have made his case stronger for an opener and a reliable back-up option behind the regular pair of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

Jaiswal, who was dropped from India's Playing XI in ODIs after the ton against South Africa last year, hit another century and this time against Afghanistan at Chepauk in the 219-run chase.

This was Jaiswal's second century in the format, which saw him shatter a major Dhawan record. Jaiswal got to his second ODI ton in just his sixth innings, breaking the record for fewest innings taken to hit two 50-over centuries. Dhawan held the record earlier as he had slammed two tons in seven innings during his golden days in 2013.

Fewest innings taken to hit two ODI centuries (India):

1 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 6

2 - Shikhar Dhawan: 7

3 - Kedar Jadhav: 9

4 - Virat Kohli: 17

5 - Shubman Gill: 18

Jaiswal, Rohit power India chase 219 down

Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma powered India to a paltry chase of 219 against Afghanistan. The two put up a 170-run opening partnership as Rohit also closed in on a hundred. He was dismissed on 79 after toe edging Mohammad Nabi to deep mid-wicket, missing out on his 34th ODI century.

However, Jaiswal got to his ton with almost a chanceless knock. He was quickly off the blocks, having hit three fours in the first over. Jaiswal showed his wings as he kept churning out runs. He got to a fifty in the 12th over in 38 balls. The Rajasthan Royals opener kept finding boundaries at will in between and also kept the scoreboard ticking with Rohit also unleashing his carnage at several times. The Southpaw got to his ton in the 29th over and on the 83rd ball, a six over covers off Nabi before he swept one for four and then another one for six to power India home.

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