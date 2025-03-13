Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years, know why England interantional Harry Brook has been banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two years. He decided to withdraw from the next edition of the cash-rich league, which led to him getting banned.

England international Harry Brook has been banned from playing IPL for the next two years. The youngster pulled out of the IPL 2025, citing that he wants to focus on playing international cricket. Delhi Capitals spent INR 6.25 crore to sign him in the mega-auction but only a couple of weeks before the mega tournament, the 26-year-old revealed his decision.

Ahead of the auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified that any international cricketer pulling out of the tournament would result in a two-year ban. Despite the warning, Brook took a bold decision and now has been banned for the next couple of editions of the tournament.

“An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It’s a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it,” a BCCI official confirmed to The Indian Express.

Notably, this was the second time DC invested in Brook but the player decided to opt-out. In 2024, the same thing happened and that played a role in BCCI announcing the new rule for all the overseas cricketers. Nevertheless, despite him pulling out last year, the team management showed faith in Brook but Brook once again denied travelling.

Delhi, on the other hand, is yet to announce his replacement for the next edition. The franchise has also not announced its captain. The names of KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Faf du Plessis were discussed but they are yet to announce.

Notably, DC will play their opening game against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Most of the players have already joined the camp.