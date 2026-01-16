Harmanpreet Kaur reflects on Harleen Deol's performance after latter's recent retired out incident Star UP Warriorz Harleen Deol has been a major talking point of late due to her being retired out, but she hit back at her critics with a stellar performance, hitting a quickfire half-century and propelling her side to a win in the ongoing WPL 2026.

Navi Mumbai:

After a tough start to the ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 season, UP Warriorz finally managed to register a win. The side took on Mumbai Indians women at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on December 15. Mumbai posted a total of 161 runs in the first innings; it was a knock by Harleen Deol in the run chase that helped UPW register the win.

It is worth noting that Harleen Deol had been the talk of the town ever since she was retired out during her side’s WPL clash against Delhi Capitals women for not being able to maintain the run rate that was expected. However, she gave a fitting reply in her next game.

Chasing down 162, Harleen amassed 64* runs in 39 deliveries, propelling UPW to a stellar victory. After the win, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and lauded Harleen Deol for her mentality.

“Harleen showed what she can bring to the team, she always wants to do well. Surprised to see her retired out, she came with a positive mindset and hope she continues to do that,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harleen Deol opened up after the game

For her stellar performance, Harleen Deol won the Player of the Match award in the win against Mumbai. She talked about the preparation that she did after the incident in the previous game.

“Feels good, happy for the team for the first win. Actually yesterday too I was batting well. As you saw today, how Chloe can change the scenario. I just took it that way. She's someone who can hit big but that didn't go our way. That's how I look at it. Nothing different today. I just got a few boundary balls, sometimes it's just your day. Normal prep for me, I was batting well yesterday also, no point to keep stressing on that thing (retired out),” Harleen Deol said.

Also Read: