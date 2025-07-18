Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt on cusp of historic personal milestones ahead of 2nd ODI The second ODI between India and England Women is set to be played on Saturday (June 19) at Lord's in London. India are leading 1-0 in the three-match and in the second ODI, both teams' captains might register a special personal milestone at the iconic venue.

London:

India and England Women's captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt are closing in on special personal milestones ahead of the second ODI. The match is set to be played at Lord's in London and it will be a memorable moment for both players if they reach the milestone at the iconic venue.

Harmanpreet Kaur is battling form on the tour to England, but she has the biggest motivation to score runs in the second game. She is only 40 runs away from completing 4000 runs in her ODI career and will become only the third Indian to do so in women's cricket when she gets there. She has so far amassed 3960 runs in 127 innings at an average of 37.35 with six centuries and 19 fifties to her credit.

Most runs for India in Women's ODIs

Players Runs scored Mithali Raj 7805 Smriti Mandhana 4501 Harmanpreet Kaur 3960

Nat Sciver-Brunt is only 27 runs away from 4000 runs

Meanwhile, England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt is only 27 runs away from reaching the 4000-run milestone in her illustrious ODI career. She has so far scored 3973 runs in just 106 innings at an impeccable average of 46.19 with nine hundreds and 24 fifties. Notably, her strike rate of 95.45 is the best among the majority of cricketers in the 50-over format.

Most runs for England in Women's ODIs

Players Runs Scored Charlotte Edwards 5992 Tammy Beaumont 4492 Sarah Claire Taylor 4101 Sarah Jane Taylor 4056 Heather Knight 4037 Nat Sciver-Brunt 3973

India are 1-0 ahead in three-match series

As far as the series is concerned, India have a great chance to seal it at Lord's with a match to go as they are 1-0 ahead. They won the first ODI played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton as Deepti Sharma starred with the bat in the 259-run chase. It was the second-highest run chase for the women in blue in the format, while in England, Kaur and her troops achieved their highest ever chase.

Also Read