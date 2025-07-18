Smriti Mandhana net worth 2025: WPL salary, brand endorsements, and all you need to know With star India women's batter Smriti Mandhana celebrating her 28th birthday on July 18, let us have a look at the ace batter's net worth, brand endorsements and her career in numbers on her special day.

There is no doubt that the Indian women’s cricket team is brimming with talent; there are several big names who have made quite a name for themselves in world cricket, and at the forefront of big names is star batter Smriti Mandhana. One of the best batters on the side, Mandhana has quickly established herself as one of the best players in the squad.

The star batter celebrates her 28th birthday on July 18, 2025, and making her international debut in April 2013, Mandhana has achieved several milestones to her name, even registering a plethora of records to her name as well.

Through the introduction of the WPL (Women’s Premier League), the earnings and popularity of women’s cricketers have skyrocketed in India.

WPL and national team earnings

It is worth noting that Mandhana leads Royal Challengers Bengaluru women in the WPL. She was the most expensive player in the WPL auction after RCB women roped in the star batter for Rs 3.4 crore in the auction.

Furthermore, Mandhana is a part of the Grade A BCCI contract; she is one of the three players with the Grade A contract, and through it, she earns Rs 50 lakh annually, according to reports. She has a reported net worth between Rs 32-34 crore according to different sources.

Brand endorsements

The face of women’s cricket in India, it is given that Smriti Mandhana was going to attract several brand endorsements. The likes of Hero, Bata, and Boost have been partnered up with Mandhana.

Mandhana’s career in numbers

Speaking of Mandhana’s international career, the 28-year-old has represented India in 263 matches across formats, where she has amassed 9,112 runs to her name. She has also hit 14 centuries across formats, establishing her dominance in world cricket.

