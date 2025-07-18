World Championship of Legends Live: When and where to watch WCL 2025 live on TV and streaming in India? The second edition of the World Championship of Legends will kick off on Friday, July 18 with the hosts England Champions taking on the Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston. This time the WCL will be played across four venues in England, Birmingham, Northampton, Leeds and Leicester.

The World Championship of Legends after a very successful first edition last year, returns for its second edition, spreading its wings across England with as many as four venues scheduled to host the 18 matches of the tournament, starting Friday, July 18. With the India-Pakistan cross-border conflict a couple of months ago, there was a shadow caste over the competition, especially with respect to Pakistan's participation but since it's happening in England, everything was back on track rather smoothly with all six teams from the last year returning.

The legends of the game like Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard, Imran Tahir, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali among others are set to feature in a star-studded edition of the tournament.

All six teams will take on each other once in the round-robin stage of the competition, followed by the top four making it to the semi-finals and the winners fighting for the title in the final. Pakistan Champions have a new captain in Mohammad Hafeez, while the other five captains remain the same. The hosts England Champions take on Pakistan Champions in the opening game while the high-profile India vs Pakistan Champions clash is scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at Edgbaston, which will also host the knockouts.

When and where to watch World Championship of Legends 2025 live on TV and OTT?

All evening matches of the WCL 2025 will have a 9 PM IST start while the day games on double-headers will kick off at 5 PM IST, from July 18 to August 2. The World Championship of Legends will be broadcast live on TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels while the live streaming of all 18 matches of the tournament will be available on the Fancode app and website.