Haris Rauf fined, Sahibzada Farhan warned by ICC for controversial gestures during Asia Cup clash vs India The two Pakistani cricketers appeared for a hearing before the International Cricket Council for their contentious actions during the Super Four fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 against India. Haris Rauf has been handed a 30 per cent fine of his match fees.

New Delhi:

Haris Rauf has been handed a 30 per cent fine for his contentious actions during the recent Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai, news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, opening batter Sahibzada Farhan has been let off with a warning for his gunshot celebration during the Super Four clash on September 21 in Dubai.

"Haris Rauf was fined 30 per cent of his match fees for abusive behaviour and aggressive gestures during the Indo-Pak Asia Cup game," tournament sources said as quoted by PTI.

Haris and Sahibzada appeared before ICC for hearing

Haris and Sahibzada appeared for a hearing before the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday for their actions during the Super Four clash against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Haris had made a plane-crashing and a 6-0 gesture while on the field in the clash. The gesture was in reference to the Pakistan Army's unverified claims of downing six Indian fighter jets during the recent military confrontation between the two nations after the Operation Sindoor.

Sahibzada made a gunshot celebration after completing his half-century during the clash. The opening batter has been let off after a warning, the report further added. Speaking during the hearing, Sahibzada said that the celebration was not politically motivated and that it is a "traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe" in Pakistan.

BCCI had complained with the ICC over the Pak cricketers' gestures

The ICC hearing took place after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had lodged a complaint with the ICC over the gestures by the two Pakistani cricketers. The complaint came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB had filed a complaint against India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav for his post-match statement of dedicating the group stage win over Pakistan to the Indian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper is to refrain from such comments after his ICC hearing on Thursday.

India-Pakistan to face each other in blockbuster final

India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 for the first time in the history of the tournament. The two have never played a final in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup. Pakistan made their way into the final after beating Bangladesh in a must-win Super Four clash.

ALSO READ