India A team creates history, becomes first to achieve massive record after Rahul, Sudharsan tons KL Rahul and Sai Sudharasan slammed centuries as India A chased down 412 in the second unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. Rahul remained unbeaten on 176, while Sudharsan made 100 as the Indian A team created a historical record during the chase.

New Delhi:

India A created history during their second unofficial Test against Australia A at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Friday, September 26. Led by KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan's centuries, the Indian A team chased down the mammoth target of 412 during their second four-day game in Lucknow.

Rahul slammed a masterful 176 from 210 balls, laced with 16 fours and four sixes, while Sudharsan had hit 100 from 172 deliveries with nine fours and a six as the Indian team gunned down the target with five wickets in hand on the final day of the contest.

With this chase, the Indian team has created history as this marked the first instance in 'A' Test history of a team hunting down a 400-plus target.

Rahul, who opened the innings with Naryan Jagadeesan, remained unbeaten with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made 16 from 14 deliveries. A captain Dhruv Jurel scored 56 from 66 with five fours and three sixes.

Australia A had made 420 in the first innings, with Jack Edwards being the top-scorer for his 88. Nathan McSweeney and Todd Murphy also scored fifty-plus scores, with Manav Suthar picking up a five-wicket haul for the Indian team.

India A were bowled out for just 194 in their reply, with none other than Sai Sudharsan (75) scoring a half ton. As many as six players were dismissed in single digits, while Yash Thakur remained unbeaten on one as the Indian team was handed a target of 226.

The Aussies could not replicate their first innings dominance in the second essay as they were dismissed for 185 with Suthar and Gurnoor Brar picking three wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj and Yash Thakur scalped a couple each. For the visitors, McSweeney top-scored with his 85, while Josh Philippe hit 50.

India A's Playing XI:

N Jagadeesan, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar

Australia's Playing XI:

Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney (c), Oliver Peake, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Will Sutherland, Corey Rocchiccioli, Todd Murphy, Henry Thornton