Mohammad Kaif responds to Jasprit Bumrah's 'inaccurate before inaccurate again' reply on criticism Mohammad Kaif took an analysis of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling spells in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, where he has delivered his first three overs in the powerplay itself. Bumrah had ridiculed his analysis openly. Kaif has now responded to Bumrah's reply.

New Delhi:

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has responded to Jasprit Bumrah's reply to the criticism remark that the former had made on him. Kaif had made an analysis of Bumrah's bowling spells in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, to which the speedster had ridiculed him openly.

Kaif took to social media to give his views on Bumrah's bowling spells under Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, referring to the ongoing Asia Cup. "Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in the Asia Cup, he bowled a three-over spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters. Against stronger teams at the World Cup, this could hurt India," Bumrah had said on a social media post on September 25.

The Indian speedster had replied to him, saying, "Inaccurate before inaccurate again," to deny his analysis openly. Meanwhile, Kaif has now responded, saying, "Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are India cricket's biggest match-winner, and I know what it takes to give it all when on the field wearing India colours."

Notably, with India fielding just one specialist pacer in Bumrah apart from all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, the talisman pacer has had a larger share of load in the powerplay with Hardik bowling more at the death.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had also opened up on Bumrah's new role amid criticism over an odd off-day. "He's doing a very tough task," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had said recently ahead of their Super Four game against Bangladesh. "You don't see many bowlers in this format bowling all three overs in the powerplay. So it's quite strenuous as well. But we feel it's the right amount of work going into the Test match [against West Indies] and obviously the importance of this competition as well," he had added.